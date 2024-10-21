Chariot Corporation Secures A$1.618 Million Through Share Placement

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has successfully raised A$1.618 million through a placement of 8.09 million shares at A$0.20 each, with strong support from institutional investors. The funds will support phase 2 drilling at the Black Mountain Lithium Project and efforts towards a pilot mine initiative. Directors of the company have also committed to participating in the placement, subject to shareholder approval.

