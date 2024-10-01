Chargeurs SA Unveils 2023 CSR Report with Eco-Focus

Chargeurs SA (FR:CRI) has released an update.

Chargeurs SA has released its 2023 CSR Report, highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain a responsible carbon trajectory and detailing its carbon footprint for 2023. The report aligns with new CSRD regulations and introduces an updated Responsible Purchasing Charter, signifying a commitment to sustainable growth and eco-design in its products and services. The report, which supports Chargeurs’ ambition for an eco-friendly transition, is available on their website.

