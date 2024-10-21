Charger Metals Reports Promising Lithium Drilling Results

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has received promising results from its initial drilling at the Medcalf West Prospect within the Lake Johnston Lithium Project in Western Australia. The drill program, funded by Rio Tinto, confirmed the presence of spodumene-bearing pegmatites, signaling potential high-grade lithium mineralization. The company is preparing for further drilling to explore the extent of these resources, with plans to commence once permits are approved.

