Charger Metals Advances on Lithium Exploration

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL is actively progressing its exploration program, with recent drilling commencing at Lake Johnston and new lithium and niobium anomalies identified at Mt Gordon. The company confirms high-grade lithium findings at several projects and has secured strong financial support for further development, including a farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto and a $2.7M placement.

