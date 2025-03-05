ChargePoint Holdings Reports Improved Fiscal 2025 Results

Chargepoint Holdings, Inc. ( (CHPT) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chargepoint Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is a prominent provider of networked solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging, operating within the clean energy sector and known for its extensive EV charging network across North America and Europe.

In its latest earnings report, ChargePoint announced a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $102 million and a full fiscal year revenue of $417 million. The company highlighted a significant improvement in cash usage, with a reduction in cash used for operating activities from $31 million in the third quarter to $3 million in the fourth quarter.

Key financial metrics from the report include a fourth-quarter GAAP gross margin of 28% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 30%, both showing improvement from the previous year. Operating expenses saw a notable reduction, with a 27% decrease in GAAP operating expenses and a 30% decrease in non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter. Additionally, ChargePoint reported a fourth-quarter GAAP net loss of $64.6 million, a 32% improvement from the prior year’s same quarter.

Strategically, ChargePoint announced collaborations with General Motors to expand EV charging infrastructure in North America and completed six EV fast charging corridors in Colorado. The company also introduced new solutions to address EV charger vandalism, enhancing security for charging stations.

Looking ahead, ChargePoint projects first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue between $95 million and $105 million, and remains focused on achieving positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA during a quarter in fiscal year 2026, reflecting a commitment to operational excellence and financial improvement.