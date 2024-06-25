Charbone Boosts Green Hydrogen Production

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation is expanding its green hydrogen production at the Sorel-Tracy plant in Quebec by more than doubling its Phase 1 electrolyzer capacity. The company has secured a supply agreement for a new, higher-capacity electrolyzer system, which is anticipated to be operational after 4-6 weeks of installation post-delivery in Q3-2024. This move promises to significantly boost Charbone’s initial production capabilities and reinforces its position as North America’s sole publicly traded company focused exclusively on green hydrogen.

