Character Group PLC Conducts Share Buyback

Character ( (GB:CCT) ) has provided an announcement.

Character Group PLC, a company engaged in a share buyback program, announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 4,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 271.5 pence each. This transaction reduces the number of shares in issue to 18,700,641, impacting the total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interest and transparency compliance.

More about Character

YTD Price Performance: 1.19%

Average Trading Volume: 16,553

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £51.25M

