Chapel Down Celebrates Exceptional 2025 Harvest

Chapel Down Group plc ( (GB:CDGP) ) has shared an update.

Chapel Down Group Plc has announced a successful 2025 harvest, with a significant increase in both yield and grape quality, attributed to favorable weather conditions. The company expects this vintage to enhance its production of Traditional Method sparkling wines, aligning with its strategic focus. The harvest results are seen as a step towards achieving the company’s long-term goal of capturing a 1% share of the global Champagne market by 2035, reinforcing its position as a leader in the English wine industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CDGP) stock is a Hold with a £42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chapel Down Group plc stock, see the GB:CDGP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CDGP is a Neutral.

Chapel Down Group plc’s overall stock score reflects mixed financial performance with challenges in profitability and cash flow, weak technical indicators, and a negative P/E ratio. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events further limits the score.

More about Chapel Down Group plc

Chapel Down Group Plc is England’s leading and largest winemaker, known for producing a range of award-winning sparkling and still wines. Based in Kent, Chapel Down holds approximately 9% of the UK’s vineyard acreage and is a prominent brand in English wine. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM and is committed to sustainable viticulture, being a founding member of Sustainable Wines of Great Britain.

Average Trading Volume: 48,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £63.46M

