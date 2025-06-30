Chaoju Eye Care Expands with Strategic Acquisitions in Zhejiang and Ningxia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chaoju Eye Care Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2219) ) has provided an announcement.

Chaoju Eye Care Holdings Ltd. announced the acquisition of equity interests in Ningbo Boshi Eye Hospital Co., Ltd. and Wuzhong Yunshikang Eye Hospital Co., Ltd. These strategic acquisitions aim to integrate medical resources, optimize hospital operations, and expand the company’s service network in Zhejiang and Ningxia. By consolidating these entities into its financial statements, Chaoju Eye Care seeks to strengthen its market position and mitigate risks, aligning with its strategic growth plans.

More about Chaoju Eye Care Holdings Ltd.

Chaoju Eye Care Holdings Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on eye care services. The company is involved in the management and operation of eye hospitals and clinics, primarily in the Zhejiang and Ningxia regions of China, aiming to expand its market presence and enhance its competitiveness.

Average Trading Volume: 863,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.97B

For detailed information about 2219 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

