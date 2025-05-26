Chanjet Information Technology Advances H Share Full Circulation Plan

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1588) ) has issued an update.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the receipt of a filing notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for the proposed implementation of full circulation of its H Shares. This involves converting a significant portion of its domestic shares into H Shares, which will then be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, although the details of the conversion and listing plan are still being finalized.

More about Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing information technology services. It is controlled by Yonyou Network Technology Co., Ltd., and operates in the technology sector with a focus on software and IT solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 86,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.07B

