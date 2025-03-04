Chanhigh Holdings to Review Annual Results and Dividend

Chanhigh Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2017) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Chanhigh Holdings Limited announced that its board of directors will meet on March 28, 2025, to review and approve the company’s annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of declaring a final dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns on investment.

More about Chanhigh Holdings Ltd.

Chanhigh Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the construction and engineering industry. It focuses on providing comprehensive construction services, including infrastructure development and related engineering services.

YTD Price Performance: -22.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,500

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$134.2M

