Changyou International Group Announces Delay in Circular Dispatch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Changyou Alliance ( (HK:1039) ) has issued an announcement.

Changyou International Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its Fourth Supplemental 2019 Facility Agreement and Second Supplemental 2021 Facility Agreement. The circular, which includes information on revolving loan facility annual caps and recommendations from the Independent Board Committee and Financial Adviser, will now be sent to shareholders by August 15, 2025, instead of the originally planned date of July 18, 2025. This delay is due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information.

More about Changyou Alliance

Average Trading Volume: 5,971,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$79.68M

Find detailed analytics on 1039 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue