Changyou Alliance’s Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

Changyou Alliance (HK:1039) has released an update.

Changyou Alliance Group Limited has announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on June 21, 2021, with near-unanimous approval from shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of board members, and authorization for the board to manage remuneration and allot shares. The resolutions pave the way for the company’s future corporate actions and strategic financial management.

