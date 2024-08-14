Changyou Alliance Shareholders Approve Loan Facility

Changyou Alliance (HK:1039) has released an update.

Changyou Alliance Group Limited has successfully passed the ordinary resolutions outlined in their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 14, 2024, with independent shareholders voting in favor. The resolutions include approval of a supplemental facility agreement, which allows for a HK$100 million unsecured revolving loan facility to PCL, and the necessary authorizations for directors to implement the agreement. The voting results were overwhelmingly positive, with 98.74% in favor and 1.26% against.

