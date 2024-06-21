Changyou Alliance Delays Key Circular Dispatch

Changyou Alliance (HK:1039) has released an update.

Changyou Alliance Group Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a crucial circular, which was initially scheduled for 21 June 2024, due to the need for additional time to finalize certain details. The new expected dispatch date for the circular, which will provide further details on the company’s 2019 and 2021 Facility Agreements and related transactions, is now on or before 17 July 2024. This postponement allows the company to prepare and incorporate the necessary information to comply with Listing Rules.

