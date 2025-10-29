Changsha Broad Homes Approves Bankruptcy Restructuring at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2163) ) has issued an update.

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. held its 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) where a special resolution to voluntarily file for bankruptcy restructuring was approved. The resolution received overwhelming support, with 97.14% of votes in favor. This decision marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholders as it navigates through financial restructuring.

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the construction industry, focusing on prefabricated building solutions. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is engaged in providing innovative construction technologies and services.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$292.6M

