Changmao Biochemical Announces Delay in Circular Dispatch for Major Transaction

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0954) ) has shared an update.

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd. announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major transaction involving a sale and leaseback arrangement. The company has received a waiver from the Stock Exchange for this delay, with a new deadline set for August 12, 2025, to dispatch the circular.

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd. Class H

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the biochemical engineering industry, focusing on the production and sale of biochemical products.

Average Trading Volume: 401,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$164.2M

