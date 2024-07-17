Changi Airport Trials Autonomous Buses in Smart Nation Push

SIA Engineering Co (SG:S59) has released an update.

SATS, SIA Engineering Company, and Changi Airport Group have embarked on a two-year project to test autonomous buses at Changi Airport, aimed at enhancing Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative. Funded by the CAAS’s Aviation Development Fund, the trial will assess the self-driving buses’ performance, focusing on operational safety with an on-board safety driver. This initiative is set to optimize airside staff efficiency by automating routine transportation tasks and providing opportunities for workforce development.

