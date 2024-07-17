Changi Airport Pilots Autonomous Buses in Smart Tech Push

SATS (SG:S58) has released an update.

SATS, SIA Engineering Company, and Changi Airport Group have partnered to test autonomous buses for staff transportation at Changi Airport, with an aim to support Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative. Funded by the CAAS’s Aviation Development Fund, the two-year trial will assess the buses’ operational and safety performance. This initiative is expected to enhance efficiency by automating routine tasks and allowing airport staff to concentrate on more complex duties, potentially leading to job redesign and upskilling.

