Changhong Jiahua Secures Initial Legal Victory Against Suning Procurement

Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3991) ) has provided an update.

Changhong Jiahua Holdings Limited has received a favorable first-instance judgment in a litigation case against Suning Procurement Center. The court ordered Suning to pay a significant sum for products and associated losses. However, the final outcome and its impact on the company’s financials remain uncertain as the litigation is still ongoing. Changhong Jiahua is committed to protecting its rights and interests through legal measures and will keep stakeholders informed of any material developments.

Changhong Jiahua Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates within the technology sector, focusing on digital products and IT services. The company is involved in the sales and distribution of electronic products, with a market focus on expanding its digital and IT solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 598,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.21B

