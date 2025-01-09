Change in Substantial Holder Interests at EP&T Global

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

EP&T Global Ltd. ( (AU:EPX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

EP&T Global Limited has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, Keith Gunaratne, with a decrease in voting power from 21.83% to 19.32% due to share transfers. The announcement indicates significant transactions involving Magnetar Capital and Magnetar Capital LLC-FZ, impacting the ownership structure and voting power within the company.

More about EP&T Global Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 213,577

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

