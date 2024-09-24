CHANGE Holdings Incentivizes Staff with Performance-Linked Stock Options

CHANGE Holdings,Inc. (JP:3962) has released an update.

CHANGE Holdings, Inc. has announced the issuance of stock acquisition rights to its directors and employees, aiming to boost their motivation and align their interests with the company’s long-term performance and shareholder value. The options represent a potential 4.08% increase in common stock if fully exercised, conditioned on reaching predetermined performance targets. Priced at JPY100 each and determined by an independent valuation, these rights are seen as beneficial to existing shareholders despite the dilutive effect.

