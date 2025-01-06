CHANGE Holdings’ Furusato Nozei Business Growth Amidst Competition

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

CHANGE Holdings,Inc. ( (JP:3962) ) has provided an update.

CHANGE Holdings, Inc. reports progress in its Furusato Nozei business, surpassing previous years’ donations despite Amazon’s recent entry into the market. Through strategies like OEM collaborations and unique product offerings, the company aims to continue providing value to local communities and donors, ensuring stable growth amid increased competition.

More about CHANGE Holdings,Inc.

CHANGE Holdings, Inc. operates in the industry focused on regional revitalization and managing tax donation programs. They utilize strategic alliances with various companies, such as telecommunications carriers and credit card companies, to participate in the Furusato Nozei (hometown tax donation) business. Their offerings include merchandising know-how and unique return items, including high-end and experience-based options.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 616,805

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen87.58B

For an in-depth examination of 3962 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.