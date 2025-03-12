Champions Oncology Achieves Record Revenue and Profit

Champions Oncology ( (CSBR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Champions Oncology presented to its investors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is a global provider of preclinical and clinical research services, specializing in end-to-end oncology solutions for biopharmaceutical organizations. The company is known for its extensive bank of patient-derived xenograft models and cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms.

In its latest earnings report, Champions Oncology announced record financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with total revenue reaching $17.0 million, marking a 42% increase from the previous year. The company also reported a net income of $4.5 million, highlighting a significant turnaround from a loss in the same period last year.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit of $10.4 million with a margin of 61%, and an adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million. Notably, the company signed its first data licensing deal valued at up to $8.0 million, which is expected to further enhance its data platform capabilities. Additionally, Champions Oncology has successfully reduced costs, resulting in improved service margins and a decrease in operating expenses.

Looking ahead, Champions Oncology remains optimistic about its growth prospects despite challenges in the pharma and biotech sectors. The company is strategically positioned for sustained profitability through cost realignment and continued focus on its core services business.

