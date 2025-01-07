Champion Technology Announces New Share Placement to Boost Green Energy Business

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Champion Technology Holdings ( (HK:0092) ) has provided an update.

Champion Technology Holdings Limited announced a new share placement agreement with Kingston Securities Limited to issue 164,112,000 new shares, representing a 20% increase in the company’s existing issued share capital. The net proceeds of approximately HK$38.5 million from this placement will be used as working capital for the company’s Green Energy Business, potentially enhancing its market position in the sector.

More about Champion Technology Holdings

Champion Technology Holdings Limited is a company operating with limited liability in Bermuda, primarily focusing on the Green Energy Business sector.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $29.55M

