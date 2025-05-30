Champion Homes Expands Share Repurchase Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Champion Homes ( (SKY) ).

On May 30, 2025, Champion Homes announced a $50 million increase to its existing share repurchase program, raising the total capacity to $150 million. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its strategy and commitment to long-term shareholder value through careful capital allocation. The repurchases may occur via various methods, depending on factors such as stock price and market conditions. The program’s expansion underscores Champion Homes’ robust cash generation and strategic focus on enhancing shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (SKY) stock is a Hold with a $86.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Champion Homes stock, see the SKY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SKY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SKY is a Neutral.

Skyline Champion’s overall score reflects strong financial performance with robust profitability and a low-leverage balance sheet. However, technical indicators show bearish momentum, contributing to a lower score. The valuation appears stretched, which may deter value investors. Positive sentiment from the recent earnings call and the strategic addition to the board are favorable but are offset by market challenges and technical weakness.

To see Spark’s full report on SKY stock, click here.

More about Champion Homes

Champion Homes, Inc. is a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America, employing approximately 9,000 people. With over 70 years of experience, the company operates 46 manufacturing facilities across the United States and western Canada. Champion Homes offers a diverse range of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park models, and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors. Additionally, the company provides construction services, operates a factory-direct retail business with 72 locations, and offers transportation services through Star Fleet Trucking.

Average Trading Volume: 531,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.75B

See more insights into SKY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.