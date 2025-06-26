Champion Alliance Forms Nomination Committee for Enhanced Governance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1629) ) has issued an announcement.

Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee as part of its corporate governance structure, in compliance with the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The committee, formed by a resolution of the Board, will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, to oversee the nomination of directors and ensure effective board composition.

More about Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 549,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$66.08M

For an in-depth examination of 1629 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue