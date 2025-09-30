Cham Swiss Properties AG Successfully Places CHF 150 Million Bond

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ina Invest Ltd. ( (CH:CHAM) ) has provided an update.

Cham Swiss Properties AG has successfully placed its first fixed-interest bond worth CHF 150 million, with a 1.35% coupon and a five-year term. The capital raised will be used to repay loans and invest in the company’s existing development portfolio. This strategic financial move is expected to enhance the company’s operations and strengthen its position in the Swiss real estate market.

More about Ina Invest Ltd.

Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham, Switzerland, formed in 2025 from the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on developing high-quality living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections. Its real estate portfolio is valued at approximately CHF 1.7 billion, with plans to expand to CHF 3 billion and generate over CHF 100 million in annual rental income.

Average Trading Volume: 27,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF1.13B

Find detailed analytics on CHAM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue