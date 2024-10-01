Challenger Limited Updates Shareholding Activities

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has reported changes in their shareholdings, including various acquisitions and disposals by the Challenger Performance Plan Trust (CPP Trust), affecting a total of 0.0109% of ordinary shares. The transactions involve the settlement of derivative positions and the allocation of shares under the Challenger Performance Plan. These updates follow the corporation’s latest compliance notice under the Corporations Act of Australia.

