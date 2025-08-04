Challenger Limited Announces Change in Substantial Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Challenger ( (AU:CGF) ) has issued an announcement.
Challenger Limited has announced that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change in shareholding could impact Challenger Limited’s market dynamics and investor relations, as substantial holders often influence company strategies and market perceptions.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CGF) stock is a Hold with a A$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Challenger stock, see the AU:CGF Stock Forecast page.
More about Challenger
YTD Price Performance: 39.78%
Average Trading Volume: 2,686,505
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$5.63B
