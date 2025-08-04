Challenger Limited Announces Change in Substantial Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Challenger ( (AU:CGF) ) has issued an announcement.

Challenger Limited has announced that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change in shareholding could impact Challenger Limited’s market dynamics and investor relations, as substantial holders often influence company strategies and market perceptions.

More about Challenger

YTD Price Performance: 39.78%

Average Trading Volume: 2,686,505

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.63B

