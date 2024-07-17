Challenger Limited Adjusts Stake in Cooper Energy

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has announced a change in substantial shareholding in Cooper Energy Limited, with details provided in the attached notice. The updated shareholding involves both Challenger Limited and its associated entities, as well as Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its entities, reflecting transactions in the ordinary fully paid securities of Cooper Energy.

