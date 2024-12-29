Challenger Gold Secures Processing Agreement and Funding

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Gold Limited has secured a binding Toll Processing Agreement with Casposo Argentina Mining Limited for processing ore from its Hualilan Gold Project, ensuring a capacity of 150,000 tonnes annually for three years. Additionally, the company completed a $6.6 million strategic placement to support the upfront access payment and working capital requirements. These moves aim to bolster Challenger Gold’s operational capabilities and financial stability.

