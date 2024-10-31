Challenger Exploration Boosts Gold Project Development

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Exploration Limited is advancing its Hualilan Gold Project in Argentina with a strategic A$6.6 million private placement and toll milling agreement, aiming to expedite production amid soaring gold prices. The company has secured historic Environmental Impact Assessment approval, a first in 17 years for the region, allowing them to commence mine construction. Meanwhile, resource drilling at the El Guayabo/Colorado V Gold/Copper Projects in Ecuador continues, with results from several core holes pending.

