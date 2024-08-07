Challenger Energy Executes Share Consolidation

Challenger Energy Group (GB:CEG) has released an update.

Challenger Energy Group PLC has initiated trading of its New Ordinary Shares following a Share Consolidation, which was approved at the recent AGM. For every 50 existing shares, shareholders now hold 1 New Ordinary Share, with the company’s total issued share capital at 209,881,322 New Ordinary Shares. This restructured share capital is now the basis for shareholders to calculate their percentage holdings and any reporting obligations.

