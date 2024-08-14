CHALIECO Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Update

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H (HK:2068) has released an update.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 26, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year. The meeting will also handle the publication of these results, which are eagerly anticipated by investors and stakeholders. This follows the standard corporate governance process and signals an update on the company’s performance and strategic direction.

