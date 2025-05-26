CHALIECO Renews Key Agreements with China Aluminum Group

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:2068) ) has shared an update.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited has renewed its Commodities Sales and Purchases Master Agreement, General Services Master Agreement, and Engineering Services Master Agreement with Aluminum Corporation of China Limited. These agreements, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028, aim to support business needs and management arrangements. The renewal is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position in the aluminum industry by ensuring a steady supply of necessary commodities and services to China Aluminum Group.

More about China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited, also known as CHALIECO, is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the engineering and construction industry, providing services and products primarily related to aluminum production, including equipment, raw materials, and other commodities necessary for production operations. The company focuses on collaborating with Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and its subsidiaries.

YTD Price Performance: 2.24%

Average Trading Volume: 8,221,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.03B

