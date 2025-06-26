Chalco Updates Final Dividend and Withholding Tax Details

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has provided an update.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has announced an update to its final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024, with the dividend amount set at RMB 0.135 per share, payable in HKD at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09524. The announcement includes details on the withholding tax rates applicable to different types of shareholders, which could impact the net dividend received by stakeholders, particularly non-resident shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2600) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.80 price target.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum products. The company is a key player in the market, providing a range of aluminum-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 43,986,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.9B



