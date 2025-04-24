Chalco Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with a 13.95% increase in revenue and a 58.78% rise in net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year. This growth is partly attributed to the acquisition of Chalco High-End’s ingot business, which has enhanced the company’s asset base and market positioning.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum products. The company is a significant player in the market, with operations that include mining, refining, and smelting of aluminum.

YTD Price Performance: -0.55%

Average Trading Volume: 4,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $13.83B

