Chalco Reports Significant Asset Impairment for 2024

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited announced a substantial asset impairment loss of RMB2,620 million for the year 2024, impacting its financial results by reducing profit before tax by the same amount. The company plans to focus on revitalizing and disposing of impaired assets to recover their residual value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining financial health and operational efficiency.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum products. The company is a significant player in the market, with operations that include mining, refining, and smelting of aluminum.

