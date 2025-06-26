Chalco Defines Remuneration Committee’s Role to Enhance Governance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) is now available.

The Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has outlined the roles and functions of its Remuneration Committee, which is responsible for formulating and reviewing the remuneration policy for directors and senior management. The committee, composed mainly of independent directors, ensures a transparent process for setting remuneration policies and packages, considering factors like industry standards and responsibilities. This structure aims to align the company’s compensation strategies with its corporate governance goals, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2600) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aluminum of China stock, see the HK:2600 Stock Forecast page.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum products. The company is a major player in the global market, providing a range of aluminum products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 43,986,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.9B

