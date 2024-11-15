Chairman of TBC Bank Acquires Shares, Boosts Confidence

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC announced that its Chairman, Arne Berggren, acquired 2,500 ordinary shares at an average price of £31.31 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights the ongoing confidence in the company’s performance, as TBC Bank continues to lead in the financial services sector across Georgia and Uzbekistan, with significant market shares and a strong digital banking presence.

