Chairman Increases Stake in CR Construction Group

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1582) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited announced that its chairman and executive director, Mr. Guan Manyu, has increased his shareholding in the company by purchasing 500,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total ownership to 0.7% of the issued shares. Mr. Guan expressed confidence in the company’s growth prospects and may consider further increasing his stake over time, signifying his strong belief in the company’s future potential.

More about CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited is a construction company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on building and civil engineering projects. It operates within the construction industry and engages in various construction services.

YTD Price Performance: -4.26%

Average Trading Volume: 50,900

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$225M

