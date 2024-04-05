Chain Bridge I Announces CFO Transition and New Compensation Terms

The latest update is out from Chain Bridge I Class A (CBRG).

Roger Lazarus has resigned as CFO of Chain Bridge I, with Andrew Kucharchuk taking over the role, effective immediately. Kucharchuk, with a rich background in finance and previous executive roles at Theralink Technologies and OncBioMune, Inc., will remain in position until the end of August 2024, drawing a monthly salary plus potential bonuses. He’s also committed to the company’s governance through agreements that include transfer restrictions and indemnification rights.

