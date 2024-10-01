CGN Resources Advances Exploration at Webb Project

CGN Resources Ltd. (AU:CGR) has released an update.

CGN Resources Ltd. has successfully completed a 1600 line-km high-resolution FALCON airborne gravity survey at its Webb Project, signaling promising preliminary data for rare earth elements and niobium rich deposits. The survey covered unexplored areas in Western Australia with potential for various deposit types, including iron-oxide-copper–gold. The company is now proceeding with data modeling and heritage clearance to expedite field activities.

