CGN Power Co. Strengthens Nuclear Safety Oversight with New Committee

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has established a Nuclear Safety Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance the oversight and reliability of its nuclear power operations. This committee, comprising directors from diverse backgrounds, is tasked with reviewing nuclear safety reports and trends, thereby providing strategic advice to the Board. The initiative underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards and protecting shareholder interests.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the nuclear energy sector. The company focuses on the development and operation of nuclear power plants, ensuring high standards of safety and reliability in its services.

Average Trading Volume: 67,536,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$205.4B

