CGN Power Co. Strengthens Governance with New Audit and Risk Management Committee

The latest announcement is out from CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ).

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has established terms of reference for its Audit and Risk Management Committee, effective upon board approval on October 28, 2025. This committee, composed mainly of independent directors, is tasked with overseeing the company’s financial and operational integrity, ensuring compliance with domestic and international regulations, and safeguarding shareholder interests. The establishment of this committee reflects CGN Power’s commitment to robust corporate governance and risk management practices, potentially enhancing its credibility and stability in the energy market.

More about CGN Power Co

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the energy sector. The company primarily focuses on the development, operation, and management of nuclear power plants, contributing significantly to the energy supply in China and aligning with global energy sustainability goals.

Average Trading Volume: 67,536,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$205.4B

