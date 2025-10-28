CGN Power Co. Sets Up Remuneration Committee to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has established a remuneration committee under its board of directors to oversee and formulate remuneration policies for directors and senior management. This committee, comprising mainly independent directors, is tasked with setting assessment standards, reviewing remuneration mechanisms, and making recommendations on equity incentive plans and other relevant matters, thereby ensuring transparent and fair compensation practices within the company.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the energy sector. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of nuclear power, focusing on providing clean and sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 67,536,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$205.4B

