CGN Power Co. Secures Approval for Convertible Bond Issuance

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for the registration of its issuance of convertible corporate bonds to non-specific investors. This approval allows the company to proceed with its plans to issue these bonds within a 12-month period, adhering to the submission documents and issuance plans filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its strategic initiatives in the nuclear energy sector.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the nuclear power industry. It focuses on the development, construction, and operation of nuclear power plants, providing clean energy solutions to meet the growing demand for electricity in China.

