CGN Power Co. Restructures Project Management for Lufeng Nuclear Units

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) just unveiled an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. announced a change in the implementing entity for its Guangdong Lufeng Nuclear Power Station Unit 5 and Unit 6 Project. The company has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary, CGN Eastern Guangdong (Lufeng) Nuclear Co., Ltd., to take over the responsibilities from the previous entity, CGN Lufeng Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. This strategic move aims to better manage nuclear power projects at various phases within the same base, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and project management.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1816) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.70 price target.

More about CGN Power Co

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the nuclear power industry. The company focuses on the development, investment, and operation of nuclear power projects, with a significant market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 67,536,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$205.4B



