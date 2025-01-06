CGN Power Co. Reports Over 6% Growth in 2024 Power Generation

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) has provided an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in both total power generation and on-grid power generation for the year 2024, with figures reaching approximately 242,180.71 GWh and 227,283.66 GWh, respectively. This growth marks a year-on-year increase of over 6%, reflecting the company’s strengthened operational capabilities. Key developments included the commercial operation commencement of Fangchenggang Unit 4 and adjustments in installed capacities at certain stations, which have positively influenced the company’s output. These advancements underscore CGN Power’s robust positioning in the nuclear power industry and its commitment to enhancing electricity supply.

More about CGN Power Co

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a prominent energy company based in China, primarily focused on the operation and management of nuclear power plants. The company is involved in the production and on-grid distribution of electricity generated from nuclear power, contributing significantly to the energy sector.

YTD Price Performance: -0.05%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.84B

